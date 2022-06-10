ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

OFFICIAL: Big 12 Conference to Expand in 2023

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YjpL_0g6oFDaY00

The conference is set to get a little bigger.

Big news dropped on Friday morning as Cincinnati, Central Florida, and Houston have agreed to a deal to exit the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic. BYU, the other school joining the league, has already agreed to come to the Big 12 by July 1st, 2023.

The Big 12 had no choice but to expand following the news of its two brand powers, Texas and Oklahoma, jumping ship to join the SEC in 2025. The two schools can wait to leave the Big 12 and not be penalized with an exit fee, but the sense from the beginning has been that they are likely to leave prior to 2025.

With the addition of Cincinnati, UCF, Houston, and BYU, the Big 12 which was already the best conference in college basketball, becomes even stronger. Cincinnati and Houston have had a long history of success while BYU and UCF have had some bright moments in their respective programs as well.

On the football field, the conference will be even more competitive and be considered a deeper league. The loss of Texas and Oklahoma will certainly hurt the "brand power' that the league has, but Cincinnati is coming off a year in which they made the College Football Playoff, Houston is on the rise, UCF has had an enormous amount of success recently, and BYU is a very well-respected program nationally.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Houston, TX
College Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Houston, TX
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#College Football#Cincinnati#American Football#Sec#Ucf#Byu#Facebook Follo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy