New year, new squad.

The WVU men's basketball team recently began its summer workouts and offered a sneak peek of the new faces in the program; Tre Mitchell, Erik Stevenson, Joe Toussaint, Mohamed Wague, Pat Suemnick, and Josiah Harris.

