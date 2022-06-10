ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, OH

Bellevue approves use of golf carts on certain streets

By Haley Parnell | LINK NKY
 3 days ago
The City of Bellevue is following other Northern Kentucky cities’ lead and allowing the use of golf carts on roadways.

Golf carts aren’t just used on the golf course anymore; they allow for quick and easy transportation around cities like Fort Thomas and Ludlow.

Bellevue City Administrator Frank Warnock called it a “somewhat aggressive move” by the city and expects others to follow suit. He noted that with gas prices rising and Bellevue being one square mile, it was a step in the direction of expanding transportation options around the city.

But being able to drive a golf cart on roadways in the city doesn’t come without rules and regulations. Below is the information you need know to legally be able to take your cart for a spin in the street.

Each golf cart must have the following equipment:

  • Headlamps
  • Tail lamps
  • Stop lamps
  • Front and rear turn signals
  • One red reflex reflector on each side as far to the rear as practicable, and one (1) red reflex reflector on the rear
  • An exterior mirror mounted on the driver’s side of the golf cart and either an exterior mirror mounted on the passenger’s side of the golf cart or an interior mirror
  • A parking brake
  • A seatbelt for each seat
  • A horn
  • A slow-moving vehicle emblem

The owner of a golf cart is required to:

  • Have the Campbell County Sheriff inspect the golf cart for a fee of $15 (Newport does not allow golf carts to be driven on roadways, so you would have to take it by trailer).
  • Obtain a permit and windshield sticker from the City of Bellevue for a fee of $25.00 each year. The permit and sticker are valid from May 1 to April 30 each year. The golf cart must display the sticker on its windshield.
  • Proof of insurance must always be inside the golf cart.

A person may operate a golf cart on a public roadway only if:

  • The golf cart does not exceed a speed of 25 MPH (less than the Kentucky Revised Statutes limit of 35 MPH.)
  • The golf cart is only operated on streets with a speed limit of 25 MPH or less.
  • A golf cart operator may not cross an intersection where the intersecting roadway has a posted speed limit of more than 35 MPH or more.
  • The golf cart operator must have a valid operator’s license and a valid operator’s license in their possession when driving.
  • The headlights and taillights are illuminated during operation.

Per the ordinance by the city , if you are operating a golf cart on a public road, you are subject to traffic regulations. The golf cart driver must drive in the right-hand lane unless making a left-hand turn. If the golf cart is slowing the traffic flow, the golf cart driver must yield to vehicles when possible.

Golf carts are exempt from having a title or registration such as a car would have.

Regarding parking the cart, they may only be parked on hard surface pavement parking spaces and in parking spaces designated by the city in its parks. They may not be parked on city sidewalks.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click here for more.

