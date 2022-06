A man accused of murder in Chicago was arrested in Green Bay on Thursday.

According to Chicago Police, 22-year-old Santi Castaneda was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Take Force in the 3000 block of Curry Lane, Green Bay.

Castaneda is accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in Chicago on Christmas Day last year.

According to police, Castaneda is facing a charge of murder in the first degree.