Lehi shop criticized over chocolate treat name

By Spencer Joseph
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
A Lehi chocolate shop issued an apology and changed the name of one of their items after a viral Twitter post complained of racism.

The item in question was a chocolate-covered twinkie, with the store titling the milk chocolate variety a "Hill Cumorah Nephite," and the dark chocolate version the "Hill Cumorah Lamanite.”

John Lanenga. the owner of Just Add Chocolate, said the store took down the name, which they’ve had for four years, at around noon Thursday and issued an apology on social media.

"I deeply apologize and commit to being more sensitive about the messaging of our chocolate," wrote Lanenga.

Lanenga said Just Add Chocolate received many calls and messages Thursday, most of which were very aggressive and used foul language against him and his store.

"We had the name, this particular name, has been here for four years, and we had one other complaint about it three years ago," explained Lanenga. "I like to have fun. I don't want to poke fun. I want to have fun. I don't want to minimize anybody's suffering or hurt; when you know better, you'll do better. You know, we found out. We found out better."

The name of the chocolate has been changed to just "Hill Cumorah” for both types of chocolate.

Comments / 27

Todd Patten
3d ago

Ooohhhhh myyy feeelings!!!! who cares about what anyone else might think is funny or clever. Sorry having to change the name after 4 years. people need to get a life!!! i think the names were clever. there was nothing racial about them.

Reply
22
Melanie Ross
3d ago

What is wrong with people? If the highlight of your day is being offended by words, it's you that has a problem.

Reply
19
Two Dogs
3d ago

Make no mistake about it, no one was hurt by these names. Someone took issue with it because they were looking for something to take issue with and they recruited others to squawk and make noise. This is evident due to fact that they used foul language and were nasty about it conveying that they were likely all associated in some way.

Reply
8
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
