Milton middle school locked down after teacher finds bullet in bathroom; two more rounds found

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Pierce Middle School was locked down Friday after a teacher found a bullet in a bathroom.

MILTON, Mass. — A middle school in Milton was locked down Friday morning after a teacher found a bullet in a bathroom, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Pierce Middle School around 10 a.m. learned the teacher had discovered an unspent 9mm round, according to the Milton Police Department.

Milton Superintendent James F. Jette said two more rounds were found in two separate bathrooms during a search of the school, which prolonged the lockdown.

“To all parents/guardians and community members, I want to thank you for your patience, cooperation, and understanding as we navigated this situation. I know how much anxiety and fear these situations evoke along with the need to know exact details,” Jette said in a statement.

Police noted that there was no active threat at the school.

Ballistic K9 teams from Boston and Quincy assisted Milton Police with a sweep of the building.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

