Sheriff: Hit and run driver turns self in, held in Oakland County Jail

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run that injured a 6-year-old girl Wednesday has been arrested. The driver, a 23-year-old Pontiac man, surrendered to detectives in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac...

