Man arrested for intimidating a witness of a crime he committed

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile man was arrested after he and two other people threatened a witness that had information about a shooting the man was involved in, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Police said Kentrail Franks, 19, was responsible for a shooting where a bullet hit an unoccupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on May 30 on the 900 block of Kentucky Street near Taylor Park.

On June 6, police said Franks, an unknown male and a known female threatened a witness to the shooting on May 30. The female allegedly assaulted the witness on Baltimore Street. Franks was arrested on June 8 for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and intimidating a witness. Police said more charges are pending on the other two subjects.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

