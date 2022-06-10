ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stone lists Notorious B.I.G.'s '94 'Ready to Die' as best rap album of all time

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2rj2_0g6oEScQ00

Rolling Stone has listed Biggie Smalls’ 1994 album Ready to Die as the greatest rap album of all time.

The newly released list collects 200 of the most influential albums in the history of hip-hop with artists ranging from Run-DMC to Kendrick Lamar.

The list's top 10 albums:

1. "Ready to Die" - The Notorious B.I.G.

2. "Stankonia" - Outkast

3. "The Blueprint" - Jay-Z

4. "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" - Public Enemy

5. "To Pimp a Butterfly" - Kendrick Lamar

6. "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" - Kanye West

7. "Miss E... So Addictive" - Missy Elliott

8. "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" - Wu-Tang Clan

9. "The Low End Theory" - A Tribe Called Quest

10. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" - Lauryn Hill

The Empire State Building recently paid tribute to the legend by having a life-size holographic avatar of B.I.G. on the 80th floor for his 50th birthday. The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting an orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G. at 7:30 p.m. Friday. More information on the event can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy