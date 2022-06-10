Rolling Stone lists Notorious B.I.G.'s '94 'Ready to Die' as best rap album of all time

Rolling Stone has listed Biggie Smalls’ 1994 album Ready to Die as the greatest rap album of all time.

The newly released list collects 200 of the most influential albums in the history of hip-hop with artists ranging from Run-DMC to Kendrick Lamar.

The list's top 10 albums:

1. "Ready to Die" - The Notorious B.I.G.

2. "Stankonia" - Outkast

3. "The Blueprint" - Jay-Z

4. "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" - Public Enemy

5. "To Pimp a Butterfly" - Kendrick Lamar

6. "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" - Kanye West

7. "Miss E... So Addictive" - Missy Elliott

8. "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" - Wu-Tang Clan

9. "The Low End Theory" - A Tribe Called Quest

10. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" - Lauryn Hill

The Empire State Building recently paid tribute to the legend by having a life-size holographic avatar of B.I.G. on the 80th floor for his 50th birthday. The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting an orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G. at 7:30 p.m. Friday. More information on the event can be found here.