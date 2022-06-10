ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika officer injured as arrested juvenile gets out of handcuffs and runs

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A juvenile is in custody after a lengthy search Friday in the area of Toomer Street and Carver Avenue. Police say the juvenile was located around 1:00 PM after they were able to escape from handcuffs and run from a patrol vehicle.

Friday, 8:00 a.m., the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2800 Block of Lee Road 188 in Loachapoka, AL. A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on two counts of Robbery, First Degree, related to incidents that previously occurred at a convenience store and in several mobile home parks off Pepperell Parkway.

While in transport, the suspect slipped out of the handcuffs and once they arrived at the police department, the suspect fled on foot. During the initial pursuit, an Opelika Police officer was injured and lost sight of the suspect heading in the direction of Toomer Court around 9:20 a.m. After an extensive search, officers located and detained the suspect at approximately 12:47 p.m. at a residenceon Carver Avenue. The juvenile is now facing additional charges related to the escape.

The Opelika Police Department would like to thank the Lee County SWAT Team, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the ALEA Aviation Unit for their assistance.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have any information,please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

WRBL News 3

