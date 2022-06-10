Yelm police, State Patrol are searching for a missing teenage girl

It’s been more than two weeks since 15-year-old Aliyah Lynn Bowman was last seen.

The Yelm Police Department and Washington State Patrol sent out a missing persons report on Thursday, June 9, for Bowman, who hasn’t been seen since May 24.

Bowman is from Yelm and is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 115 pounds and is 5-foot-3, according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding Bowman is asked to call the Yelm police department at 360-458-5701, the WSP Missing Persons Unit at 800-543-5678, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.