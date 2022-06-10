ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

Yelm police, State Patrol are searching for a missing teenage girl

By Ty Vinson
 3 days ago

It’s been more than two weeks since 15-year-old Aliyah Lynn Bowman was last seen.

The Yelm Police Department and Washington State Patrol sent out a missing persons report on Thursday, June 9, for Bowman, who hasn’t been seen since May 24.

The Yelm Police Department and Washington State Patrol sent out a missing persons report on June 9 for Aliyah Lynn Bowman, 15, who hasn’t been seen since May 24.  Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol

Bowman is from Yelm and is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 115 pounds and is 5-foot-3, according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding Bowman is asked to call the Yelm police department at 360-458-5701, the WSP Missing Persons Unit at 800-543-5678, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

Guest
3d ago

does anyone now were aliyah browman been seen last who was with her? who nows were she went? please say something we are all worried about her now.

