ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Bryson DeChambeau turns back on PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed rebel series

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3Spx_0g6oCdRx00
Sport

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, tournament officials have announced.

DeChambeau had previously been linked to the breakaway circuit but said in February that “as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I”.

Dustin Johnson also said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour on the same day, but he subsequently resigned his membership and is competing in the opening £20milion LIV Golf event at Centurion Club this week.

Minutes after the first shots were struck on Thursday, the PGA Tour suspended all 17 players in the field who were taking part despite having been turned down for the required releases.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added: “The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our regulations.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who is expected to sign more players ahead of the second event in Portland, Oregon from June 30 to July 2, said: “Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play.

“He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

“He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game.

“The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Made His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

Phil Mickelson officially joined LIV Golf this week, after months of speculation about his golf future. While Mickelson hadn't played a PGA Tour event in months, fans were speculating if he was truly going to leave for LIV Golf's big money. During that speculative time, Tiger Woods, a longtime rival...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Rory McIlroy: Golf World Reacts

Jack Nicklaus has made it clear where his loyalties lie and they are with the PGA Tour. The longtime PGA Tour star reportedly turned down a huge, nine-figure offer from LIV Golf. On Sunday, Nicklaus joined the PGA Tour world in congratulating Rory McIlroy on his big win. "Great win...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods made headlines this week, when Forbes announced that the legendary golfer had reached billionaire status. Woods, the 15-time major champion, has made a lot of money, both on and off the golf course. The legendary golfer's billionaire accomplishment is even more impressive when you consider that he had...
NFL
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez's wife in EPIC RANT about him leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Pat Perez's wife Ashley Perez gave the game away earlier today that her husband was leaving the PGA Tour after many years on the circuit to join LIV Golf - and things have quickly escalated this afternoon judging by her social media. It would appear Ashley received a number of...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Greg Norman
The Spun

Gary Player Is Speaking Out: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golf star Gary Player is among those speaking out in favor of the LIV Golf Tour. While the new LIV Golf Tour, backed by Saudi money, has faced some serious criticism in the United States, there are others who are speaking out in support of it. Player, one of...
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Opinion On Saudi Tour Very Clear

Nick Faldo isn't a fan of the Saudi Arabian LIV Tour that's currently taking players from the PGA Tour. During CBS' coverage of the Canadian Open on Saturday, Faldo gave his true thoughts on the tour. “No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a major champion...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Course#Saudi#Centurion Club#Golf League
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Makes Feelings About LIV Golf Very Clear

Dustin Johnson is one of the biggest names in golf to commit to the new LIV Golf Invitational series. Saturday marks the final found of the first ever LIV event at the Centurion Golf Club just outside of London. Johnson and the rest of the field are competing in the no-cut, 54-hole tournament for a record-breaking purse of $25 million.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy gets emotional as daughter Poppy tells him he's No.1

Rory McIlroy got emotional as he was given a congratulatory message from his daughter Poppy after he defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open. It was the first time that McIlroy managed to defend a PGA Tour title. It seems odd, considering he's been a playing professional for more than a decade now and he now has 21 wins.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Reed Makes Official Decision On PGA Tour Future

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed is the latest marquee name to ditch the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The move was officially announced on Saturday. During an interview with Arlo White this afternoon, Reed opened up about his decision. "I'm super excited," Reed said. "Just the thought...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Justin Thomas Makes Opinion On PGA Tour Very Clear

Justin Thomas has been bullish in his support of the PGA Tour, and he continued to be tonight following the RBC Canadian Open. Thomas, who finished third this weekend, four strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy, sent a not-so-subtle message to any golfers who have left for LIV Golf or are considering doing so.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Start Of U.S. Open

Happy U.S. Open week, everyone. The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived. While Tiger Woods won't be playing in this event, there are several other big names to get excited about. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is certainly excited. Spiranac took to her...
GOLF
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Southern California Pro Championships Results & Scorecard

The 2022 Southern California Pro Championships Olympia qualifier took place on Saturday June 11, 2022 in San Diego, California, featuring Pro Wellness division. Only 5 Wellness athletes competed to win and qualify for the 2022 Mr. Olympia contest. The winner of the show was Kelly Purcell of San Diego, CA. Angela White came in second, followed by Kayla Rossi in third.
SAN DIEGO, CA
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy