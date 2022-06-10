ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coronavirus: Nevada unveils self-test vending machines

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja78r_0g6oCbgV00

LAS VEGAS — No chips, candy or soda here: New vending machines in Nevada are offering self-tests for COVID-19.

The tests are courtesy of the Southern Nevada Health District, which installed the machines at the Bonneville Transit Center and at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, KTNV reported.

The tests are free, but a PIN is needed to access them. People who register on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website will be given a PIN that allows access to any of the vending machines and up to five tests per month, KTNV reported.

The Southern Nevada Health District told KLAS that it plans to have a third vending machine for tests available soon.

“Testing is a key tool we have as the pandemic continues and provides people with information they need to protect themselves and their families,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD district health officer, told KLAS.

The vending machines were strategically placed to reach the most people, with approximately 9,000 people using the Bonneville Transit Center daily, a health department spokesperson told KSNV.

San Diego University installed its own COVID-19 testing vending machines on its SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley campuses in August 2021, making them available to any student or employee with a school ID card.

The University of California Los Angeles has also added self-test vending machines to its campus, which can be used by anyone with an active BruinCard, with weekly credits for up to two self-test kits.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Southern Nevada#Ktnv#Pin#Ksnv#San Diego University#Sdsu Imperial Valley
Boston 25 News WFXT

Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' having 4 children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday that he "never denied" the existence of children he hadn't publicly disclosed before, telling conservative Christians that his kids "knew the truth." Speaking before a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road...
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
111K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy