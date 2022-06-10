ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair set Saturday

 3 days ago
The 33rd annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is planned 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton. The event will include 32...

The Telegraph

Fishing fest seeks to hook families on fun

GRAFTON — Hundreds caught a good time Saturday during the free annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fest at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton. Participants took advantage of several outdoor activities including a catch and release bluegill pond, a trout pond, bow fishing stations, a 4,000-gallon aquarium stocked with Illinois River fish, educational and activity booths, and entertainment.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Hasty named Rotary Teen of the Year

Abigail Hasty has been named the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's 2022 Student of the Year. Hasty, the daughter of Jeanna and Michael Hasty, is the 25th Student of the Year named by the organization. She will receive a $6,000 scholarship.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Young artists find inspiration at Alton market

ALTON — While many customers at Saturday’s Alton Farmers and Artisans Market came to pay, other came to play. The Jacoby Arts Center hosted a free Art Play Day at the market, where children could take advantage of art activities while their parents shopped for fresh produce and products.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County Board expected to consider food truck inspection fees

EDWARDSVILLE - A resolution that would significantly reduce the inspection fees for food trucks are to be considered by the Madison County Board Wednesday, but some members have said they opposed the action. Last week the Health Department and Finance committees approved a resolution that would reduce the fee to $175 from the current $375. The current fees were established in 2018.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Hollidays mark 55th anniversary

EDWARDSVILLE – Michael and Priscilla Holliday celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 7. The couple were married on June 7, 1967 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Edwardsville by the Rev. James K. Shelby.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Motorcycle crashes into floodgates

ALTON - Alton first responders were called to a motorcycle crash at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 143 at the Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway intersection. The driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Wisconsin license plates was apparently southbound on Belchik but did not turn at the intersection, crashing into closed flood gates on the opposite side of Route 143.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend Relay For Life back in-person

WOOD RIVER -  Back in-person, Riverbend Relay For Life starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at East Alton-Wood River High School, 14777 N. Wood River Ave. This event is the American Cancer Society (ACS) organization's signature fundraiser. The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to uniting communities worldwide to attack cancer from every angle. Since its inception in 1985, Relay For Life has raised nearly $6.5 billion to save lives from cancer.  Anyone who wants to walk a few laps, with or without a sponsor, can do so Saturday by showing up at the high school. Family friendly activities, such as food, games and raffles, start at 3 p.m.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Sportsmen's Club sets BBQ contest

GODFREY – The inaugural Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club BBQ Competition is set for Saturday, June 18. Up to 45 competitors will be allowed to compete, with an entry fee of $60. The meat will be provided; chefs will prepare four pounds of wings and two racks of baby back ribs.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

For deer life

ALTON — A doe licks her lips after grazing on grass on Belle Street just off downtown Alton Wednesday. Several does were out in plain sight Wednesday and seemed unbothered by the traffic.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Tanks removed in Alton

ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

"Call and Response" Art Showcase set for Saturday

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. will be hosting the Juneteenth "Call and Response" Art Showcase from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The event will showcase a variety of artwork by African American artists.The community is invited to participate in a "call and response" style writing event. Attendees will conduct a gallery walk and identify a piece of art that "calls" to them and "respond" by composing a poem or other piece of writing. The "call and response" format is an homage to both ekphrastic poetry and the historic call and response form of African American music, church services, and public gatherings. Participants will be invited to share their writing (not mandatory) and learn more about the history of Juneteenth and African American art/artists during a brief presentation. This is a donation-based event; payment to attend not necessary. Donations can be made at https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/juneteenth-call-response-art-showcase.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Catchy menu and catsup await in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE - I had a convenient chance to try the Old Herald Brewery and Distillery this week and it was a perfect place to grab a light bite for a visit with the World's Largest Catsup Bottle. The locally owned Old Herald Brewery and Distillery, 115 E. Clay St., in Collinsville, has an extensive draft and craft brews menu, and a menu of tasty food with names any reporter would appreciate.  I ordered the Paper Route Pretzel, a freshly baked soft Bavarian pretzel served with horseradish mustard or beer cheese, of which I chose the latter. The beer cheese is made in-house.
The Telegraph

Two Sunday crashes reported in Riverbend

FILE - A photo of police lights at night. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images) First responders were summoned to two accidents on Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp from Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Warmer weather headed our way

John Badman|The Telegraph Thursday was a beautiful morning for a bicycle ride, as a couple found out pedaling along the bike trail on top of the levee on Illinois 143 in Alton. With morning temperatures in the 60s it was a perfect day for anything outdoors. Temperatures are going to rise through the weekend and the area will have more summer-like weather next week with highs forecast near 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Christner, Dunsing honored by Rotary

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Steve Schwartz has presented the William  E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships to Bryce Christner and Brandon Dunsing at Lewis & Clark Community College.
ALTON, IL
