Chelsea FINALLY announce the exit of Barcelona-bound Andreas Christensen after he pulled out on the morning of the FA Cup final, while Danny Drinkwater also heads for the Stamford Bridge exit after playing just 23 times in FIVE YEARS

 3 days ago

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Denmark international is expected to join LaLiga giants Barcelona following 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

He had not played for the Blues since withdrawing himself from selection on the morning of the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBVs3_0g6oB8P000
Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club later this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dS4p4_0g6oB8P000
The 26-year-old scored twice in 161 Blues appearances, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Charly Musonda will also depart the Premier League club this summer, while Antonio Rudiger's free transfer switch to Real Madrid has already been announced.

Christensen joined Chelsea's academy from Danish club Brondby in 2012 and was loaned to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017.

The 26-year-old scored twice in 161 Blues appearances, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

'Chelsea Football Club thanks Andreas for his contribution to our success in the last decade and wishes him well in his future career,' read a statement on the Blues' website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btORj_0g6oB8P000
Danny Drinkwater will also leave Chelsea after making just 23 appearances in five years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPWL3_0g6oB8P000
Belgian Musonda, 25, was restricted to just seven first-team appearances for Chelsea

Former England international Drinkwater arrived in west London from Leicester in 2017 for a fee in the region of £35million.

The 32-year-old managed only 23 outings for the Blues during an unsuccessful spell and was loaned out to Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading.

Belgian Musonda, 25, was restricted to just seven first-team appearances for Chelsea, scoring once, while ex-England Under-21 international Clarke-Salter played twice during a 16-year association with the club.

UEFA
Chelsea F.C.
