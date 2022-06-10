Gas station owner stops selling gas in protest of high prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The owner of an Amherst, Mass. gas station has had his fill of high fuel prices and says he’s hitting the brakes on sales.

Reynold Gladu, owner of Ren’s Mobile in the college town, taped “out of gas” signs to his pumps earlier this week after his supplier, ExxonMobil, raised the price per gallon by 20 cents for two consecutive days.

“It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in the factory or wherever they work for 30 to 40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car and get to work. I don’t want to be part of that,” Gladu told Western Mass News. “There’s no justifying that it’s the same gas that was in the ground that they’re just making extra money on.”

Ren’s Mobile has been a part of the Amherst community since the 1970s, but Gladu says he will no longer sell gas at current prices. Instead, he says, he plans to keep servicing vehicles and hopes that will be sufficient to keep his business open.

He’ll resume gas sales, he says, when ExxonMobil reconsiders its prices.

ExxonMobil does not own gas stations in the U.S. Instead, those are individually owned, with gas supplied by the company.