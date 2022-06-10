ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Gas station owner stops selling gas in protest of high prices

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nW8H9_0g6oAyoO00

The owner of an Amherst, Mass. gas station has had his fill of high fuel prices and says he’s hitting the brakes on sales.

Reynold Gladu, owner of Ren’s Mobile in the college town, taped “out of gas” signs to his pumps earlier this week after his supplier, ExxonMobil, raised the price per gallon by 20 cents for two consecutive days.

“It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in the factory or wherever they work for 30 to 40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car and get to work. I don’t want to be part of that,” Gladu told Western Mass News. “There’s no justifying that it’s the same gas that was in the ground that they’re just making extra money on.”

Ren’s Mobile has been a part of the Amherst community since the 1970s, but Gladu says he will no longer sell gas at current prices. Instead, he says, he plans to keep servicing vehicles and hopes that will be sufficient to keep his business open.

He’ll resume gas sales, he says, when ExxonMobil reconsiders its prices.

ExxonMobil does not own gas stations in the U.S. Instead, those are individually owned, with gas supplied by the company.

Comments / 481

Daniel King
3d ago

most gas stations make about 2cents a gallon when you buy from them it's mainly to get u to stop and buy something else! I applaud this person!!! if everyone stopped buying fuel for one week bet your last dollar the price would drop faster than bidens jaw!!!!!

Reply(63)
407
Don Millard
3d ago

America needs to boycott our government and demand change. The government works for us and we should make the calls for change.

Reply(36)
246
Michael DeSanta
3d ago

What a lot of people fail to realize is that most gas stations are not run corporately, but rather on a franchise model. So, the individual gas station owner has very little control on the prices of gasoline. Because of this, the best way to lower gas prices is for the gas station owners to stop buying from the wholesalers.

Reply(3)
108
