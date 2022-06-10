Search and rescue crews recover body of surfer near Florence

For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
The U.S. Coast Guard is making it a family affair for the commanders in charge of two major Coast Guard stations along the Oregon coast. Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade during a ceremony Friday at the rescue station in Charleston.
Warning: Although no one was killed in the following video, it does contain a collision that some viewers might find upsetting. The video starts the same way as so many do in your feed and mine. A bunch of cool cars are turning out from a smaller road onto a bigger one, looking like they’re leaving a car show. We’ve seen enough of these things that we’re already expecting some Mustang-driving clown to get a little over excited with his right foot application and end up pirouetting into the scenery, or maybe to veer left, then right, trying to catch a slide, before mildly T-boning another innocent car coming the other way.
“You were doing 66 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile an hour zone.”. Bend Police Officer Cody Pesio was on traffic enforcement on the Bend Parkway Thursday. And he rarely had to wait long to find someone speeding. “69 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
PLYMOUTH – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports a concerned citizen found a pipe bomb Thursday near South 895 Private Road Southeast off McNary Road. The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad responded. Law enforcement has only provided limited details but confirms the pipe bomb was taken care of.
Two people in a single engine airplane that crashed at Sunriver Airport Wednesday night were not hurt, police said. The crash happened a little after 5:00 p.m. The Sunriver Police Department said the pilot and co-pilot were the only people inside. They were not injured and declined medical treatment. Pilots...
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos Bay Police Department reports that Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend, has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Coos Bay. He is charged with second degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10. On Wednesday night at 8:10...
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger. ODHS says Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, is a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9. Dunnington...
After an overnight gusher of unseasonal rain, Portland authorities delivered a stark warning Saturday: Stay out of the rivers or they’ll sweep you away. An “atmospheric river”—essentially a firehose of rain directed straight into Oregon off the Pacific Ocean—has left the state’s actual rivers running dangerously high and fast, the National Weather Service said today.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
Marion County formally approves ongoing contract to provide law-enforcement services to AuroraThe Marion County Board of Commissioners approved the contract between the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Aurora for continued police patrols and services over the coming fiscal year, July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. MCSO Cmdr. Jeff Stutrud presented the board with the contract in the amount of $213,129, saying that the sheriff's office deems the ongoing arrangement as mutually beneficial. "This is actually a contract that we have had since about 2016," Stutrud said. "Currently, we have deputy (Pete) Walker assigned to work in the city. It's...
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.
The latest round of wet storms in a cool, rainy late spring was sending rivers and creeks rising Saturday across the Northwest and on the High Desert, where Tumalo Creek and the Deschutes River near Bend were running high, swift and muddy.
