Will Mabrey on enjoying playing from behind: You either love us or hate us

Photo by Chris McDill/Getty Images

The 2022 Tennessee Baseball team doesn’t play from behind often. But when they do, the Vols are plenty comfortable in competitive situations, according to juniors Jordan Beck and Will Mabrey.

The two were asked by reporters following their regional victory about their confidence on the field, even in situations where they’re trailing on the scoreboard. Mabrey responded that the team has a sort of “firepower” when they fall behind. “You can see the competitiveness come out,” he added. Tennessee relishes the challenge of a close game or a comeback win.

Their confidence also comes from the fact that Tennessee isn’t scared of their opponents. “I just don’t think we fear very many people,” Mabrey stated. “Even when we’re down,” he added. I guess that’s the sort of brash confidence a team with a 56-7 record should have.

Mabrey later noted that that same “firepower” that makes the Vols so competitive makes people “either love us or hate us.” Tennessee fans are all in. Fans of other teams may not find their swagger as enjoyable. “We kind of act like maniacs,” Mabrey added. A rambunctious bunch in the dugout for the Volunteers.

Tennessee Baseball NCAA Tournament Update

Tennessee finished with the best record in all of college ball in 2022 at 49-7. They only lost one series the whole year — to Kentucky, who dismantled the Vols in Lexington — and earned the no. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Through one weekend, the top-seeded Volunteers were unscathed. They drew Georgia Tech, Campbell and Alabama State in the Knoxville regional and took care of business in games against all three to sweep the region and advance to the super-regional, which they’ll also host.

UT took down the Alabama State Hornets 10 runs to zero, then outscored Campbell 12-7. Georgia Tech offered a little resistance, but the Vols eventually dispatched of them by a 9-6 score last Sunday to end the regional and send everybody home a day early.

Tennessee won’t have to travel for a second weekend in a row. As the no. 1 overall seed, they automatically host the first and second rounds so long as they advance. They won in the open round so now they host Notre Dame in the super-regional. The Fighting Irish advanced after upsetting nationally-seeded Georgia Southern to escape the Statesboro regional.

It will be Volunteers vs. Irish this weekend, starting with game one on Friday at 6 p.m. airing on ESPN2.