Man in hospital after police say he killed son, daughter in Lee’s Summit

By Jacob Kittilstad, Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 69-year-old man is in the hospital after killing his son and daughter in Lee’s Summit on Thursday, police said.

According to police, William Trenchard shot and killed Jennifer Trenchard, 38, and David Trenchard, 33, then attempted to take his own life.

On Friday morning, police said William Trenchard remains on life support at a local hospital.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department was called to the area of NE Trailwood Drive and NE Oakwood Drive at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived on scene, they found Jennifer and David dead and William was taken to the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, it felt like nothing had even happened in the neighborhood. There were no signs of anything at the brick house on the corner of NE Oakwood Drive where investigators are focused.

Neighbor Chris Paxton said he went outside after hearing a “pop-pop”, assuming it was fireworks, but feeling it was something different.

“I thought what I heard was what sounded like gunfire. I was uncertain. I mean, it’s not something you would normally hear in a quiet neighborhood,” Paxton told FOX4.

Dylan Potter, who also lives nearby, said he has lived in the area most of his life. He says neighbors initially thought the shooting went differently.

“I was just headed to the gas station – saw two cops pass and didn’t think of anything. And I was on my way back and I got a call from my grandma saying we can’t get in our streets,” Potter said.

He added that some neighbors assumed things had gone differently and that details have been surprising.

“I wouldn’t think a father would do that to their own kids. But I guess you don’t know what people are going through and what’s in their mind,” Potter said.

“You know, you just really pray for folks because it’s been a really hard couple seasons for everybody,” Paxton said.

FOX4 News learned the man now on life support is married. Police say that woman was not at home at the time of the shooting – neighbors saying she was at work at the time. Neighbors added that they believe that person is the mother of the two children who were killed.

