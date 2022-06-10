ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County Fall Victim, 60, Flown To Hospital: DEVELOPING

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 60-year-old man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering a fall in Morris County, developing reports say.

The man fell near E. Springtown Road in Washington Township shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 10, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was called to land at the nearby ball field to take the man to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

