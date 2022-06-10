ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Straphanger Beaten Over the Head With Gun and Robbed at Forest Hills Subway Station Wednesday

Queens Post
Queens Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syQBT_0g6o9A7A00
A 63-year-old man was beaten over the head with a gun and robbed by two suspects at a Forest Hills subway station Wednesday. One of the alleged suspects is pictured above (Photo: NYPD and Google Maps)

A 63-year-old man was beaten over the head with a gun and robbed by two suspects at a Forest Hills subway station Wednesday.

The victim was exiting the 75th Avenue subway station at around 8 p.m. when the two perpetrators approached him and brandished a handgun, according to police.

One of the suspects struck the straphanger multiple times in the head before the pair stole the victim’s watch, jewelry, and around $1,000 cash, police said.

They then fled into the station, cops said.

The victim was transported to Queens General Hospital in stable condition with cuts to his head, police said.

No arrests have been made in regard to the incident.

Police released video of one of the suspects wanted for questioning. He is seen wearing a navy long-sleeved checked shirt, black pants, a black hat and a black face covering.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens Post

73-Year-Old Astoria Woman Arrested on Misdemeanor Charges for Fatally Crashing Into Local Mom

A 73-year-old Astoria woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges Wednesday for driving her car into a local mom near Astoria Park last month and killing her. Panagiota Arvanitopoulos, of 27th Street, was arrested on charges of “failure to yield the right of way” and “failure to exercise due care” for fatally hitting a 38-year-old woman who was crossing 21st Street. Both charges are misdemeanors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#A Forest#Crime Stoppers#Police#Pista#Violent Crime#Queens General Hospital
Queens Post

New Store Offering Healthy Dog Food To Open in Long Island City Friday

A new store that offers healthy food for dogs will open in Long Island City Friday. JustFoodForDogs, a California-based company, will open at 47-46 Vernon Blvd. in a space previously occupied by a branch of the real estate firm Modern Spaces. The front entrance to the store is on 48th Avenue and is situated next door to the now-shuttered Bella Via restaurant that closed earlier this year.
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

Pitbull Performance on Thursday No Longer Taking Place in Long Island City

Pitbull’s much-anticipated performance on the Long Island City waterfront Thursday has been moved to a venue outside of Queens, according to several well-placed sources. The internationally acclaimed rapper and singer was scheduled to take the stage at Hunters Point South Park Thursday as part of a pre-taping gig for the Macy’s July 4th celebration. The event, however, has been moved and it is not clear as to why.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Angry Birds-Themed Retail Store to Open in Flushing, A World First

The owners of the popular video game Angry Birds will open the company’s first-ever retail store later this year inside a Flushing mega-development. Rovio Entertainment Corporation, a Finnish company that created the game and turned it into a global phenomenon, will open an Angry Birds-themed retail store and café at Tangram — a massive mixed-use development located on the corner of College Point Boulevard and 39th Avenue in downtown Flushing.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queens Post

Man Slashed and Beaten By Group While Leaving Jackson Heights Bar: NYPD

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Man Robs Sunnyside Bank of $1,200, Remains on the Run: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Capital One Bank branch in Sunnyside of more than $1,200 Saturday and remains on the run. The NYPD has released video of a man who allegedly entered the 40-20 Queens Blvd. branch at around 9:30 a.m. and handed over a threatening note to the teller demanding money.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy