Straphanger Beaten Over the Head With Gun and Robbed at Forest Hills Subway Station Wednesday

A 63-year-old man was beaten over the head with a gun and robbed by two suspects at a Forest Hills subway station Wednesday.

The victim was exiting the 75th Avenue subway station at around 8 p.m. when the two perpetrators approached him and brandished a handgun, according to police.

One of the suspects struck the straphanger multiple times in the head before the pair stole the victim’s watch, jewelry, and around $1,000 cash, police said.

They then fled into the station, cops said.

The victim was transported to Queens General Hospital in stable condition with cuts to his head, police said.

No arrests have been made in regard to the incident.

Police released video of one of the suspects wanted for questioning. He is seen wearing a navy long-sleeved checked shirt, black pants, a black hat and a black face covering.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/