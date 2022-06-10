ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Body of missing Florida woman found in ditch

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Florida woman was found in a ditch Thursday night in Palmetto nearly a week after she disappeared, officials said.

38-year-old Stephanie Lynn Shenefield was last seen on June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street E in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives have now launched a death investigation and are working to determine Shenefield’s cause of death.

Detectives said her friends knew something was wrong when the 38-year-old didn’t show up to a concert they were supposed to attend together on the night she vanished.

An investigation revealed that Shenefield took an Uber to the home of William Redden.

Detectives said that video surveillance caught Redden dragging Shenefield’s body through the house, into a vehicle, and then leaving with her on June 3.

Two people found Shenefield’s badly decomposed body in a 12-foot-deep ditch in Palmetto near railroad tracks on Thursday, June 9.

Redden, an eight-time convicted felon, is facing charges of abusing a corpse, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, and the possession, sale and delivery of an altered firearm.

More charges are pending, according to detectives.

He remains in the Manatee County jail.

MCSO reported that Shenefield had “a medical condition and recently demonstrated behavior that has family and friends concerned,” before her body was discovered.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as it is released.

