GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a pretty quiet weekend in West Michigan, the work week will start to pick up the pace in terms of our forecast. This will start on Monday afternoon when we are under the gun for possible severe weather across the region. We will be watching storms that form on the other side of the lake and then rush across into Michigan. These storms will bring with them the risk for strong damaging winds, possible large hail, and the potential for flooding rains and a tornado or two.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO