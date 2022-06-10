Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 56 Seth McLaughlin

The World Games 2022 will undoubtedly be a monumental event — whether you’re a competing athlete, a fan in the stands, or a viewer watching from your living room. Held from July 7 through 17 at various venues across the Birmingham Metro area, The World Games will bring together 3,600 of the world’s best athletes from more than 100 countries to compete in over 30 unique, multidisciplinary sports. For softball star Haylie McCleney, competing in The World Games is even more special — it’s an opportunity to represent Team USA in her home state.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO