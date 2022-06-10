ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 56 Seth McLaughlin

By Jimmy Stein about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1VtB_0g6o8Nco00
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

We continue our daily countdown to Alabama Football's fall camp, today discussing Seth McLaughlin, who helped save the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Offers Scholarships To Twin Football Recruits

Offenses could one day see double when opposing Alabama. According to Andrew Bone of Rivals, the Crimson Tide presented scholarship offers to Jacob and Jerod Smith. The twins from Loomis Chaffee High School in Connecticut both made an impression when attending the school's camp on Wednesday. "Coach Saban said my...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
styleblueprint.com

She’s Representing USA and Alabama in The World Games 2022

The World Games 2022 will undoubtedly be a monumental event — whether you’re a competing athlete, a fan in the stands, or a viewer watching from your living room. Held from July 7 through 17 at various venues across the Birmingham Metro area, The World Games will bring together 3,600 of the world’s best athletes from more than 100 countries to compete in over 30 unique, multidisciplinary sports. For softball star Haylie McCleney, competing in The World Games is even more special — it’s an opportunity to represent Team USA in her home state.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

First Look at Arch Manning in Alabama uniform during official visit

Arch Manning was spotted in an Alabama uniform during his official visit to the University of Alabama Saturday. Manning is the consensus No.1 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. The Louisiana product was seen wearing the No. 16 in an Alabama white jersey alongside four-star offensive lineman, Olaus Alinen, who is also officially visiting the Crimson Tide this weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#American Football#College Football
wbrc.com

Stallions lose first game of season, fall to Gamblers 17-15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions lose their first game of the USFL season, falling to the Houston Gamblers 17-15 at Protective Stadium. The first half of the game saw both defenses step up, with neither team giving up a touchdown in the first half. Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey kicked two field goals in the first half, while Gamblers kicker Nick Vogel kicked three, giving the Gamblers a 9-6 lead at the half.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AthlonSports.com

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, June 11)

Week 9 of the reinvented USFL's regular season features a pair of games on Saturday, June 11. A division champion could be crowned in the first game while the second features the league's only undefeated team. The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Hot Rod Power Tour to make honorary drive-thru for Easterling

The 28th annual HOT ROD Power Tour is revving up for their annual tour which will run June 13-17. The 1,000 mile journey is expected to bring together more than 3,500 hot rod vehicles together. Auto enthusiasts from around the world will travel to the Southeast to witness the five-day, five-city journey. During the tour from Hoover to Pensacola hundreds of hotrods are planned to make their way to the home of local hot-rod enthusiast, Ricky Easterling.
CLANTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Travis Tritt books Alabama show: How to get tickets

Country star Travis Tritt will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The singer/songwriter will co-headline “The Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson, appearing at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Wednesday, Oct. 19. The show begins at 7 p.m. Special guests War Hippies will also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Take a look inside this $2.7 million home on Alabama’s Smith Lake

Alabama affords many lakefront views - one on the market at Smith Lake lets the vista do its work. A four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath lake home in Crane Hill is currently on the market for $2.7 million. Located off Allen Road, this 3,316-square foot furnished home with a metal roof is situated on three lots, with multiple views of the water.
AL.com

Juneteenth in Alabama: Celebrations planned across the state

Juneteenth is a holiday that seems to get a little more joyous across Alabama every year, and judging from the ever-increasing number of public celebrations. 2022 continues the trend. A Juneteenth Celebration Guide published by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute starts with a quick summary of the concept: Though President...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jay Barker, former Alabama QB and husband to Sara Evans, receives conviction following domestic incident

Jay Barker, the former Alabama quarterback, was convicted on Thursday of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor. The news came from according to Kris Mumford, public information officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department, via AL.com. Barker is on probation for reckless endangerment in Tennessee after he was charged with a felony in a January incident involving his estranged wife, country singer Sara Evans. After that incident, Barker was charged with felony aggravated felony assault with a weapon.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy