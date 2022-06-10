East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail.Deep East Texas deputies recover stolen motorcycle
The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair.
Deputies say he was last seen wearing a bright green t-shirt along with black and white striped uniform pants.
Wheeler has more than a dozen felony convictions over the last 19 years, mostly for theft and organized crime.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 2