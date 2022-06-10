ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feedme Hospitality launches July 4th T-shirt fundraiser supporting child burn survivors

Cover picture for the articleFeedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group has launched its Lemonade Stands and Edmonds Kind of Fourth apparel sales, with this year’s proceeds aimed at helping child burn survivors attend summer camp. Feedme Hospitality has partnered...

Housing Hope unveils plans for family apartments next to Edmonds Lutheran Church

Edmonds residents got a new and detailed look at a small church’s big vision of how its congregation can help families in desperate need of permanent housing. Housing Hope of Snohomish County unveiled new plans at its partner location, Edmonds Lutheran Church, at a Sunday public gathering. The group...
Edmonds Waterfront Center celebrating Juneteenth this week

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will be celebrating Juneteenth June 13-17. Featured all week at the Potlatch Bistro is an authentic soul food special: jambalaya, cornbread and a sweet potato tart prepared by guest chef Robin Ullman, operations manager at the EWC. In addition to her master’s degree in international community development, Ullman has a culinary arts degree from North Seattle College.
Edmonds Kind of Play: Free summer meals, outdoor movies and activities for families

While I started today’s column excited to share summer options for school meal sites, play options, and outdoor movies, I saw a headline a few days old with some good news for students in our state. Students absent from school due to their mental health will now be able to have those absences excused in Washington State. House Bill 1834 says that after “After hearing from youth across the state of Washington, the legislature recognizes that students’ mental health is a component of their physical health and that students’ mental health can affect their ability to learn.” It added that the requirement is needed because state school districts are not “consistently recognizing student absences for mental health reasons” as excused absences.
Art Beat: 10 reasons to attend this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival

An insider’s look at the upcoming Edmonds Arts Festival. Back in February, I joined the group of volunteers that puts on the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. The festival — this year June 17-19 — is something I look forward to every year, and I wanted to find a way to get more involved. The Edmonds Arts Festival is a fully volunteer-run event (if you are interested in volunteering they are still accepting help). The festival is the primary fundraiser that allows the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to gift scholarships and grants in the community. Grants have provided more than $1 million to fund public art installations and large special projects.
Philip Clement: Army veteran practiced dentistry in Lake City for 47 years

Age 94, of Shoreline, was taken home to be with his Lord at Crista Assisted Living surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Ransomville, NY. Phil served in the army in post-war Japan. He attended Seattle Pacific College where he met and married Beverly Sprague in 1952. He attending UW Dental School and practiced family dentistry in Lake City for 47 years.
Nominate an Edmonds School District Living Legend by June 30

In 1984, former Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby launched the Living Legend Awards to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. In honor of the Foundation for Edmonds School District‘a 35-year partnership with the district and ESD’s 135-year history of educational excellence, the Living Legend Awards were reintroduced in 2019.
Missing Person: Redmond Police looking for Reddy Bocretzion, 77

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police are asking for the public's help in finding 77-year-old Reddy Bocretzion. Police say Bocretzion has dementia. He was last seen wearing a gray and black beanie, black jacket and black pants at the YMCA at 16601 NE 80th St in Redmond.
Part of Lynnwood duplex vandalized by alleged teens

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood duplex owner said his property was vandalized by several teens, who spray-painted profanity all over his garage door and parts of the home on Friday. August Zitzka told KIRO 7 that the teens allegedly targeted the tenant’s daughter over a certain incident. The tenant’s...
Juneteenth Events for Seattle-Area Families in 2022

The holiday Juneteenth commemorates and celebrates the day enslaved people in Texas finally got the news that they'd been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. They heard this news on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the proclamation outlawing slavery was issued. Seattle-area events invite families to learn about...
Cookies, cakes and bread! Oh my!

Western Washington University third-year, Sofia Larrondo, has been selling homemade baked goods since March 2021 and donating the profits to the Bellingham Occupied Protest Mutual Aid to help the homeless population in Bellingham. The organization created Camp 210 and many local volunteers helped move and relocate the homeless community as...
3-alarm fire in First Hill neighborhood seriously injures three and displaces all building residents

SEATTLE — June 12, at 8:23 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from windows on the top floor of a four-story apartment building on the 800 block of Madison St. As firefighters arrived on scene, dispatchers informed them of multiple people requesting evacuation as they were unable to escape through the main hallway due to smoke. Crews utilized a 35-foot ladder to rescue one woman and her infant son from their fourth-floor unit. Both mother and child were not injured.
Auburn seeks applicants for an artist in residence

Attention artists: The City of Auburn is searching for artists to apply for the 2023 Mary Olson Farm Artist in Residence. The residency, which takes place during June and July, provides a $3,500 stipend and studio space in the large historic barn on the 67-acre farm. In addition to the...
AUBURN, WA
Tundra fire slows, but still aiming at Alaska Native village

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large fire burning in the tundra of southwest Alaska continued to move toward an Alaska Native village on Saturday, but fire managers said its pace had slowed. The East Fork fire, which was started by lightning May 31, remained about 5 miles (8 kilometers)...

