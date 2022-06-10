ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Graduating DC students getting free tickets to Something in the Water

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — All public school students graduating this year in the District of Columbia are getting free tickets to Pharrell Williams’ relocated Something in the Water Festival.

D.C. Public Schools made the announcement on Friday, and said each student will receive one pass. It’s through a partnership with the XQ Institute and includes charter school students.

The festival runs June 17-19 on the National Mall, and features Clipse, Justin Timberlake, Anderson Paak & the Free Nationals, 21 Savage, SZA and more.

Williams moved the festival , originally held in 2019 in Virginia Beach, to D.C. after his cousin Donovon Lynch was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer . He’s called Virginia Beach leadership “toxic.”

There was a special deal for Virginia residents who went to the original festival and a shuttle service from Virginia Beach to D.C. is being offered.

