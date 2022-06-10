ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Crash slows traffic on Hwy 101 in Atascadero

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 3 days ago
UPDATE (9 a.m.): CHP said one southbound lane was initially blocked but was re-opened by 8:45 a.m.

Officers were attributing the backup to both Friday travelers and people slowing to check out the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash on Highway 101 in Atascadero Friday morning was slowing traffic through the area.

It was reported around 7:51 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Santa Barbara Road offramp.

CHP was reporting two vehicles involved with at least one in the center divider.

No injuries were reported but drivers said there was a lot of traffic in the area.

