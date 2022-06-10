ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Breakfast, Brunch Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

By Janna
 3 days ago
Grand Rapids is saying goodbye to another restaurant. After more than 8 years in business, a breakfast joint on the city's southeast side is shutting down. If you want to eat at Manna Café in Forest Hills, get there this weekend!. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant...

