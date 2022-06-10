ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Only the top 1% of people can spot all the animals in this optical illusion

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uhs1h_0g6o54TX00

You’re in the top one percent of people if you can find all the animals in this mind-bending optical illusion – so how many can you spot?

When you first glance at the image you might not realize it contains multiple animals.

Pointing to the optical illusion , TikTok user Rana Arshad said: “Can you spot all the animals in this image?

“Look closely, because this is kind of tricky.

“If you somehow got it, let me know how many there were in the comments.”

So how many animals can you spot in the brain teaser?

Guesses ranged from five to eight animals in the pictures.

Many viewers found the bear, the bat, the monkey, the dog and the cat.

Others also spotted the squirrel behind the cat on its tail – although some thought it might be a rabbit.

The answer is six animals – and you’re in the top one per cent of the population if you got it right.

Many answered correctly, with one posting: “6 because there is a squirrel behind the cat on its tail and there’s a dog, bat, bear, cat and monkey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCOii_0g6o54TX00
Rana Arshad shared the brain teaser on TikTok.
TikTok/@ rana_illusions

Meanwhile, when you first glance at this optical illusion , you may not realize it contains multiple triangles.

In fact, the image is made up of several triangles, way more than you might think at first glance, and only a fragment of the population can spot them all.

TikTok personality Hectic Nick shared the illusion and it quickly went viral, racking up 1.6million views and over 135k comments.

Clad in sunglasses, the mysterious content creator showed the confounding triangle image and told viewers to concentrate.

“Only one percent of people can get this right,” Nick said. “How many triangles are in this image?”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

