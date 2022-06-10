‘Healthy Coke’ recipe baffles internet after TikTok video goes viral

The latest TikTok food trend has combined two words you generally don’t see together: “healthy” and “Coke.”

In a video posted this week , TikToker Amanda Jones introduced viewers to what she called a healthy alternative to your classic Coca-Cola, aka “healthy Coke.”

“My Pilates instructor makes this drink, almost like, every day, I think she told me,” she says at the beginning.

Viewers then watch as she puts a splash of balsamic vinegar (!) into a glass filled with ice and then fills the rest with LaCroix sparkling water.

“I am not joking you — it tastes just like a Coke. And you’re gonna think I’m insane.”

At the end, she takes a sip and says, “So good.”

Comments on the original video show not everyone is buying it.

“This needs to affect your credit score somehow,” wrote one person. Another account responded, “This is why i don’t take advice that begins with ‘my pilates instructor.'” Our favorite? “Step 1: delusion.”

According to Jones, it does not matter what brand or flavor of sparkling water you choose. (She used guava LaCroix.)

In the video, the drink looks like a Coke and appears to fizz like a Coke, but does it actually taste like a Coke?

Reactions of people who say they actually tried it are divided.

One writer for The Guardian said it was “disgusting” when he tried it with plain sparkling water. When he used lime-flavored sparkling water, it was a little better but not much: “tasted like a lovely glass of Coke had been left out in the sun for weeks and started to ferment.”

Another writer for The Cut described it as “weirdly pleasant” and said people who enjoy drinks with apple cider vinegar would probably like it.

In a follow-up video since going viral, Jones said “I’m debating on saying I was just kidding, because this is just — this is too much.”

