ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

‘Healthy Coke’ recipe baffles internet after TikTok video goes viral

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2DOi_0g6o52i500

The latest TikTok food trend has combined two words you generally don’t see together: “healthy” and “Coke.”

In a video posted this week , TikToker Amanda Jones introduced viewers to what she called a healthy alternative to your classic Coca-Cola, aka “healthy Coke.”

“My Pilates instructor makes this drink, almost like, every day, I think she told me,” she says at the beginning.

Viewers then watch as she puts a splash of balsamic vinegar (!) into a glass filled with ice and then fills the rest with LaCroix sparkling water.

“I am not joking you — it tastes just like a Coke. And you’re gonna think I’m insane.”

At the end, she takes a sip and says, “So good.”

Comments on the original video show not everyone is buying it.

“This needs to affect your credit score somehow,” wrote one person. Another account responded, “This is why i don’t take advice that begins with ‘my pilates instructor.'” Our favorite? “Step 1: delusion.”

Shelbyville men net catfish with adult toy in stomach in southern Indiana

According to Jones, it does not matter what brand or flavor of sparkling water you choose. (She used guava LaCroix.)

In the video, the drink looks like a Coke and appears to fizz like a Coke, but does it actually taste like a Coke?

Reactions of people who say they actually tried it are divided.

One writer for The Guardian said it was “disgusting” when he tried it with plain sparkling water. When he used lime-flavored sparkling water, it was a little better but not much: “tasted like a lovely glass of Coke had been left out in the sun for weeks and started to ferment.”

Another writer for The Cut described it as “weirdly pleasant” and said people who enjoy drinks with apple cider vinegar would probably like it.

In a follow-up video since going viral, Jones said “I’m debating on saying I was just kidding, because this is just — this is too much.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
TheStreet

Beloved Pepsi Product Makes a Bizarre Comeback

The Cold War between Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the United States formally ended in 1992. That year, however, marked an escalation in the cold (beverage) war between Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company (The) Report and PespsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo Inc. Report. These two companies pulled out...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Internet#Sparkling Water#Food Drink#Tiktoker#Coca Cola#Guardian
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Minute Maid Flavors Are The Definition Of Refreshing

Minute Maid has been a household name for over 75 years, dating back to World War II (via Minute Maid's official website). Florida Foods Corporation, the company that eventually became Minute Maid, was tasked with sending 500,000 pounds of powdered orange juice to U.S. soldiers in 1945, but the war ended before it got to them. One year later, Florida Foods Corporation rebranded to Vacuum Foods Corporation and became the first company to ship "frozen concentrated orange juice" in the U.S.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

The Cottage hosts inaugural Strawberry Festival this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro farm stand and bakery is hosting an inaugural Strawberry Festival on June 11 and 12. The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company will have strawberry-themed food and free entertainment including local American Idol contestant, Dakota Hayden. Music will also be provided by Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy, Tommy […]
WEHT/WTVW

Man enters Pizza King after being attacked by stranger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man on Friday night entered a Pizza King on North Saint Joseph Avenue and said he was beat up in the alley behind Liquor Locker. Evansville police officers arrived on the scene between 8 and 9 p.m. on June 10. The victim told police the suspect was a black man […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy