12-hour shifts begin for St. Louis officers this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Starting this weekend, officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will work longer shifts. Officers who work on weekends will be...fox2now.com
ST. LOUIS – Starting this weekend, officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will work longer shifts. Officers who work on weekends will be...fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 4