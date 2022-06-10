ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

12-hour shifts begin for St. Louis officers this weekend

By Joey Schneider
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – Starting this weekend, officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will work longer shifts. Officers who work on weekends will be...

fox2now.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

PD: Suspect fires warning shot at ground, deflected bullet hits victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet bounced off a street curb and struck a man in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said. An altercation between two men happened in the 4100 block of Papin Street before one of them, a 66-year-old man, shot in the direction of the other, a 38-year-old man. Police said the 66-year-old man showed up to where the other man and his girlfriend were at after the girlfriend called the 66-year-old man saying she was in trouble.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Multiple cars broken into in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for suspects accused of damaging and searching through multiple cars in South City Monday. Police say they found numerous vehicles, between the 2600 to the 3000 block of Missouri, with busted windows. Some of them were also rummaged through, according to officials.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX2Now

Man arrested for beheading pregnant woman in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — A 22-year-old man was charged with murder after allegedly beheading a pregnant Illinois woman, whom he dated on and off again for two years. On June 9 at about 1:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton, Illinois, and found 22-year-old Liese Dodd dead inside her home. Police said the expectant mother was supposed to give birth in mid-July, and her family was in the process of planning a baby shower for her.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
46K+
Followers
39K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy