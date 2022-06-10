ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Palazzo was absent from 4 debates before the primary. Now he’s challenging Mike Ezell.

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Sheriff Mike Ezell remarked Thursday on the lack of personal attacks during the primary election, but that changed later when Rep. Steven Palazzo challenged him to a debate.

The runoff election is June 28 between the two Republicans — one of whom will face off against Democrat Johnny DuPree and Independent Alden Johnson in November for the Mississippi 4th Congressional District seat.

“Voters deserve to hear directly from both candidates and compare our records before the runoff,” Palazzo said in a press release.

Ezell replied, “Yes, let’s have a debate. We’ve already had four debates and Steven Palazzo didn’t show up to any of them. So the real question is, will he show up to this one?”

If he does, this would be the first time Palazzo has held a public meeting or debate in years.

Typically any candidate sitting on a lead is leery of doing a debate because it gives the underdog candidate a platform.

No date for the debate has been announced.

In issuing the challenge, Palazzo attacked Ezell’s age — and got it wrong.

“A 65-year old freshman in Congress is not going to be able to get done for Mississippi what I can as a subcommittee chairman on Appropriations with seniority in the House,” Palazzo said.

Ezell is 63.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cz3NT_0g6o3qOE00
Rep. Steven Palazzo and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell are headed to a runoff for the Republican spot in the U.S. House District 4 Congressional Race. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Palazzo also said Ezell’s campaign is chaired by Democrats.

On Thursday the five Republican candidates who ran against Ezell and Palazzo in the primary endorsed Ezell. Together they took 68% of the vote to Palazzo’s 32%.

“We had a great campaign. Everybody worked hard to get the message out. There was no bad mudslinging, no hate speech going on,” Ezell said at the press conference.

“It’s not shocking that local politicians who ran against me in the first primary are endorsing our opponent,” Palazzo said. “This race is now down to two people, and I look forward to debating the issues and comparing the candidates, especially regarding who is best suited to stand up to the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Salon

Sotomayor: SCOTUS just “immunized” feds from liability “no matter how egregious the misconduct”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A ruling by the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday "will have far-reaching consequences" for people who accuse federal agents of violating their constitutional rights, the ACLU warned after the court ruled against a man who wanted to sue a U.S. Border Patrol agent who entered his property without a warrant and used excessive force.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Palazzo
Person
Johnny Dupree
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Primary Election#Democrats#Appropriations#House#Jackson County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
194
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy