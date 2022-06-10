KDHE lifts boil water advisories, clears communities to use tap water normally

Derby, Valley Center, Kechi and Rose Hill residents can now drink and use their tap water normally.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment lifted Derby’s boil water advisory at 8:38 a.m. Friday. Valley Center, Kechi and Rose Hill followed suit later Friday morning, and Sedgwick County rural water district 3 was given the all clear at 1:38 p.m.

Laboratory testing showed no evidence of bacteriological contamination in any of the water systems, KDHE confirmed.

The only remaining boil advisory at mid-afternoon Friday was for Sedgwick County rural water district 2.

KDHE spokesperson Matt Lara said jurisdictions that purchase water from Wichita couldn’t start sampling their water until Wichita’s boil advisory was rescinded , an all-clear that came just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

A filter malfunctioned at Wichita’s 80-year-old water plant, causing cloudy water with “a higher than expected dose of solids” to be discharged into the distribution system.