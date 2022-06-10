ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Hill, KS

KDHE lifts boil water advisories, clears communities to use tap water normally

By Matthew Kelly
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjY7k_0g6o3kL600

Derby, Valley Center, Kechi and Rose Hill residents can now drink and use their tap water normally.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment lifted Derby’s boil water advisory at 8:38 a.m. Friday. Valley Center, Kechi and Rose Hill followed suit later Friday morning, and Sedgwick County rural water district 3 was given the all clear at 1:38 p.m.

Laboratory testing showed no evidence of bacteriological contamination in any of the water systems, KDHE confirmed.

The only remaining boil advisory at mid-afternoon Friday was for Sedgwick County rural water district 2.

KDHE spokesperson Matt Lara said jurisdictions that purchase water from Wichita couldn’t start sampling their water until Wichita’s boil advisory was rescinded , an all-clear that came just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

A filter malfunctioned at Wichita’s 80-year-old water plant, causing cloudy water with “a higher than expected dose of solids” to be discharged into the distribution system.

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Officials assess storm damage in Geary County

Much of the damage in Geary County from the Saturday night storm was centered near the I-70 303 exit ( Ogden exit ), according to Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges. He noted that along with National Weather Service officials he looked at damage in that area Sunday afternoon. "Started in the area of Racetrack Road northwest of the intersection at I-70 and 303, continued in a southeast direction." There was tree damage and several power poles were broken off. No injuries were reported.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Valley Center, KS
City
Kechi, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Derby, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Derby, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Rose Hill, KS
Little Apple Post

White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over racist sweater

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in one of the harshest penalties yet over racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Single-vehicle rollover west of Salina injures Wichita woman

A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident west of Salina early Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Destiney McPhaul, 24, of Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 140 when the car went into the ditch and rolled. The wreck occurred approximately 0.2 of a mile east of S. Burma Road.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Kdhe#Derby Valley Center
Hutch Post

Neighborhood establishment results in advocacy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Adam Stewart, Neighborhood Development Coordinator for Hutch Rec, believes the neighborhood work that has been done in SW Bricktown since its establishment helped them know how to navigate the city process to make their voices heard on the solution to the Woodie Seat Freeway. Southwest Bricktown,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Hutch Post

Cottonwood complex fire recovery continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County farmer discusses fuel-price impact on wheat harvest

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Rising gas prices are impacting more than just cars on the road. Combines will soon be in fields across Kansas for their year’s wheat harvest. John Kerschen has been a farmer his entire life in Garden Plain. He says this year’s wheat harvest will be more costly than ever. He’ll begin cutting wheat in less than a week and knows fuel prices will impact his profit this season.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Three people injured in crash northwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the scene of a crash at 167th Street West and 29th Street North, northwest of Wichita Monday morning. Officers tell KSN News that a trash truck was stopped and the driver was bringing a cart to the back of the vehicle as a pickup […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Stabbing late Sunday sends one to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A stabbing late Sunday has sent a woman to the hospital. The incident happened in the 4200 block of E. Whitney Lane at approximately 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
302
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy