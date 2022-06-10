ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming up aces: Stetson Bennett’s new card deals among his many lucrative NIL contracts

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
Stetson Bennett Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is coming up aces in the NIL Game after signing card deals with Super Glow, Topps and The Players Trunk.

Bennett, who turns 25 in October, has several NIL deals in place that are believed to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, per an industry insider.

In addition to card deals, the ESM agency has secured significant deals for Bennett with Georgia Power, Onward Reserve, Sports Collectibles and Hillpointe.

ESM also represents All-American tight end Brock Bowers, in addition to NFL stars D’Andre Swift, Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones.

Bowers, ESM announced, has also signed a card deal with Topps.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

