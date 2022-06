After more than two years of development, the 2023 BMW X1 was finally revealed to the world last week. This is the third generation of the smallest BMW crossover and it looks a lot better than the last one. It also comes with a lot of new tech, novel paint options, and refreshed engines, all of which are there to help the little Bimmer take down its chief rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLA. BMW has clearly put a lot of work into the car, but we won't get to fully evaluate its efforts until we get to drive it. Before that happens, it needs to be manufactured, and BMW is not wasting any time in this regard.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO