North Arlington, NJ

Driver slams through front of Dunkin’ store in N.J., injuring passenger

By Anthony G. Attrino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
One person was hurt Thursday after a driver who thought he was in reverse crashed his SUV into the front of a Dunkin’ store in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. at the coffee shop in the Arlington...

