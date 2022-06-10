Fernandina Beach tackles rising cost of garbage

Beautiful Ranch home located in the heart of the Twenty Mile in Nocatee. Embrace the Open Floorpan of the ever popular Crandon Floorpan built by the esteemed David Weekly Homes. This 3 bed/ 2 bath PLUS office w/ French doors and 2 car garage home offers spacious living. Enjoy the screened lanai & luxury of a secluded preserve home site w/ sprawling canopies of mature trees giving privacy. Steps away from the Twenty Mile Pool, playground, dog park, event pavilion & sport fields. Experience the award winning community of Nocatee w/ resort style amenities, miles of golf cart and biking trials. Nocatee Town Center offers shopping, dining, medical care & more! Only 15 minutes to the Beach or ICW w/public access . Enhanced by the #1 school district of FL in St Johns County! Can close quickly.

NOCATEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO