Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach tackles rising cost of garbage

By Suanne Thamm
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

The city will open up a competitive bidding process for services. Trash takes money and the City of Fernandina Beach will try to figure out what it wants to do with its trash service after a 3-2 City Commission vote against allowing staff to open contract extension negotiations with...

fernandinaobserver.com

fernandinaobserver.com

Opinion: Serving no whines before their time

“Today we have reason to take heart. Fernandina Beach has one of the most action-oriented Commissions since the 1970’s. Commissioners are pushing forward on many of these projects that have been kicked down the road by previous commissions that feared political fallout. I believe that the current commission is committed to complete long-stalled but publicly demanded capital improvements.”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Port making last-minute try for grant

Last-minute moves are underway to help the Port of Fernandina receive a grant for current-year funding, but the Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA) must act before the end of the month. One of the first things is making sure the documents are in order, including the public transportation grant agreement.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Callahan, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis’ Jax Sheriff pick leads Special Election money race

"That's my man there," the Governor said Monday in Jacksonville. Last week began with T.K. Waters scoring an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis in this year’s Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. This week, Waters, a Republican, starts with a clear fundraising lead ahead of the August ballot. Waters raised...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Wm#City Commission
luxuryrealestate.com

151 LONE EAGLE WAY

Beautiful Ranch home located in the heart of the Twenty Mile in Nocatee. Embrace the Open Floorpan of the ever popular Crandon Floorpan built by the esteemed David Weekly Homes. This 3 bed/ 2 bath PLUS office w/ French doors and 2 car garage home offers spacious living. Enjoy the screened lanai & luxury of a secluded preserve home site w/ sprawling canopies of mature trees giving privacy. Steps away from the Twenty Mile Pool, playground, dog park, event pavilion & sport fields. Experience the award winning community of Nocatee w/ resort style amenities, miles of golf cart and biking trials. Nocatee Town Center offers shopping, dining, medical care & more! Only 15 minutes to the Beach or ICW w/public access . Enhanced by the #1 school district of FL in St Johns County! Can close quickly.
NOCATEE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

A Culture in Peril

One generation of land loss and displacement is all it takes to put a Gullah/Geechee community’s culture in jeopardy. It has happened right here in Nassau County. This powerful essay first appeared in The Marjorie blog and was funded by the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. Life in my...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters remains silent on Sheriff Williams' residency controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters following Sheriff Williams' retirement. "That's my man there," the governor said while pointing. "I'm supporting T.K. Waters for the next Jacksonville sheriff. I think he's got a tremendous background. He's been involved at various levels of law enforcement. I think he would really provide excellent leadership for the people of Jacksonville."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
internewscast.com

DeSantis Boat Parade Hits Jacksonville, Florida

Floridians are gathering in Jacksonville, Florida, to show support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the city’s first-ever boat parade devoted to the popular governor. According to an earlier estimation from the Duval County GOP, roughly 1,000 boats registered for the event. Duval County GOP chairman Dean Black branded the event as a “first in the nation DeSantis Flotilla.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Center for Disease Control – COVID-19 Level in Nassau County High

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Second annual Fernandina Beach pride parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today marks the 2nd annual Pride parade and festival at Fernandina Beach!. The lineup will begin today at 9 a.m. and the parade will start at 10 a.m. with the Fernandina Beach Police Department leading the festivities. Anyone is free to bring friends and family to join in the walk.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

