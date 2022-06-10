Syracuse Stage partners with Everson Museum of Art and Syracuse’s Juneteenth Celebration: Concludes the 2021/2022 season with performances of ‘salt/city/blues’ and ‘The Most Beautiful Home…Maybe’
Stage partners with Everson Museum of Art and Syracuse’s Juneteenth celebration. Syracuse, NY – Syracuse Stage concludes the 2021/2022 season with a new play on the mainstage, an original play about housing insecurity in America and partnerships with Everson Museum of Art and Syracuse’s Juneteenth celebration. Corollary events around the shows...www.urbancny.com
