Seafood chain Bonefish Grill to close Matthews restaurant, but plans to reopen nearby

Bonefish Grill is closing a Charlotte-area restaurant to reopen less than 2 miles away in Matthews.

The restaurant at 10056 E. Independence Blvd. in Matthews will permanently close Saturday to relocate and reopen Thursday at Matthews Festival Shopping Center, 10430 E. Independence Blvd., the Florida-based seafood chain said in a news release Friday.

The 5,575-square-foot standalone Bonefish Grill restaurant will feature a dining room and large bar. Managing Partner Julie Chesson has been a part of Bonefish Grill for over 10 years.

Bonefish Grill will open with new menu items and cocktails, such as shrimp rangoon topped salmon, pineapple glazed shrimp, baja scallop scampi and shrimp, key lime cake and a tropical blue margarita.

The 21-year-old restaurant chain’s parent company is Bloomin’ Brands, which includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Fleming’s steakhouse.

Bonefish Grill has two other Charlotte-area locations, at 7520 Pineville Matthews Road in Charlotte and 8805 Townley Road in Huntersville.