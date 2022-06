The global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is driven by growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and growing private institutional home care and nursing. The technological advancements in the medical sector have helped develop innovative products and this is furthering the growth of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market. The rising treatment costs of cardiac diseases are also one of the factors fueling the demand for these devices. In addition to this, the increasing demand for ambulatory and home services, introduction of MRI pacemakers and favorable reimbursement policies across nations are slated to drive the growth prospects of this market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO