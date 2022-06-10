Bryson DeChambeau Signs With LIV Golf

After being linked with LIV Golf over the past few days, it has been officially revealed that Bryson DeChambeau has signed with the Saudi-backed Series.

In a statement from CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman stated: “Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

“He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

Before the first tee shot was struck at The Centurion Club, it was reported in the Telegraph that DeChambeau and Patrick Reed would be the latest stars to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, with an official announcement confirming their involvement expected imminently.

Following the report, a tweet was then published which featured a text message from DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff. In the text, Falkoff wrote: "Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing, and it's happening quickly."

Now, following the official announcement on social media, DeChambeau will appear alongside a growing list of players who have joined LIV Golf, which includes the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen and Ian Poulter.

Johnson and Mickelson are among the big headliners at The Centurion Club this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the move by DeChambeau, it now means he will face a suspension from the PGA Tour , with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings following this week's RBC Canadian Open and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

Along with the ban, the American was also dropped by one of his sponsors, Rocket Mortgage , a company which he had been a brand ambassador for since 2021. It is unclear as to whether any more of his sponsors will follow.