ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Shocking moment a DPD driver hurls a parcel and deliver slip at the front door - without even knocking to check if anyone was in

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A courier firm apologised after a driver was seen hurling a parcel over a gate onto a woman's doorstep - and then tossing the delivery slip at her front door.

Jorja Hunt, 24, from Port Talbot, installed motion-activated security cameras outside her house a few months ago, which captured the moment on film.

The makeup artist was expecting a food delivery box from HelloFresh to be delivered to her home between 7.55 and 8.55am on Wednesday and was shocked when she saw the way the item had been delivered by the DPD driver on her cameras.

She explained: 'He just threw it there and left it. He didn't even knock.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dckm6_0g6ny4cc00
A courier firm apologised after a driver was seen hurling a parcel over a gate onto the doorstep of Jorja Hunt, 24, from Port Talbot, doorstep - and then tossing the delivery slip at her front door

Jorja explained: 'I've been having HelloFresh deliveries for two months, I've always enjoyed them, but you have to book them in advance.

'I actually changed the delivery day as I was meant to be in - but he didn't even try the front door. Luckily, HelloFresh are very good with their packaging.'

In the footage, from 8.08am, the man leaned over the front gate and chucked her £33 parcel at the door before launching the delivery slip at the ground and walking away.

Make-up artist Jorja, 24, was shocked at seeing the driver's delivery method when she checked her doorbell camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6BO5_0g6ny4cc00
He also launched her delivery slip into the air and it landed on the ground next to the box, with the moment caught on Jorja's security cameras 

Jorja said: 'I've got a security camera above the front door and it's motion-activated.

'I got a notification on my phone at 8.08am that someone was at my door and I saw the video. I was expecting to be home for the delivery, but I'd had to go out briefly...

'Fortunately, my neighbour saw the package on the floor and took it in for me, but he [the delivery driver] just threw it there and left it. He didn't even knock.'

Jorja said she was lucky her food parcel had not been damaged in the delivery to her home in Port Talbot, South Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAxxT_0g6ny4cc00
The man then walked away without knocking on the door, with DPD promising a 'full investigation' into the incident 

DPD promised to investigate the video and apologise to Jorja.

A spokesperson for DPD said: 'At DPD we take customer service and the behaviour of our people very seriously indeed.

'Clearly, the behaviour here falls a long way short of what we expect from our drivers.

'We are carrying out a full investigation and will take action, as appropriate. We will also be making a full apology to the customer.'

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpd#At The Door#Hurling#Security Camera#Food Delivery#Hellofresh
Daily Mail

US tourist has his £685,000 Black Caviar Bang Hublot watch featuring hundreds of precision-cut black diamonds snatched from his wrist outside five-star Barcelona hotel

Police are hunting four men after a wealthy US tourist was mugged for his £685,000 watch outside his five-star hotel in Barcelona. The American told police the timepiece was snatched off his wrist just after 2pm on Tuesday near the five-star Mercer Hotel where he is believed to have been staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

'I knew if I didn't react, we would die:' Jet passenger who grabbed cockpit controls when pilot passed out and Cessna started NOSEDIVING says he relied on 'common sense' to land it

The heroic passenger who landed a single-engine plane in Florida after the pilot fell unconscious has described how he sprang into action as the plane started nosediving. In an exclusive interview with the Today Show, Darren Harrison, 39, tells host Savannah Guthrie how he knew he had to do something if he wanted to see his wife, Brittney - who is seven months pregnant with their first child - again.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wanted woman, 44, with a 'glamorous' mugshot who sparked a manhunt after she 'stole $2,000 and skipped bail' hands herself in - but is freed again

A glamorous woman who was wanted by police after she allegedly breached bail following theft allegations has handed herself in - after her mugshot made waves on social media. Jocelyn Laird sparked a manhunt on Tuesday night when Sydney's Northern Beaches Area Command posted her photo and said she was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

408K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy