Shocking moment a DPD driver hurls a parcel and deliver slip at the front door - without even knocking to check if anyone was in

A courier firm apologised after a driver was seen hurling a parcel over a gate onto a woman's doorstep - and then tossing the delivery slip at her front door.

Jorja Hunt, 24, from Port Talbot, installed motion-activated security cameras outside her house a few months ago, which captured the moment on film.

The makeup artist was expecting a food delivery box from HelloFresh to be delivered to her home between 7.55 and 8.55am on Wednesday and was shocked when she saw the way the item had been delivered by the DPD driver on her cameras.

She explained: 'He just threw it there and left it. He didn't even knock.'

Jorja explained: 'I've been having HelloFresh deliveries for two months, I've always enjoyed them, but you have to book them in advance.

'I actually changed the delivery day as I was meant to be in - but he didn't even try the front door. Luckily, HelloFresh are very good with their packaging.'

In the footage, from 8.08am, the man leaned over the front gate and chucked her £33 parcel at the door before launching the delivery slip at the ground and walking away.

Jorja said: 'I've got a security camera above the front door and it's motion-activated.

'I got a notification on my phone at 8.08am that someone was at my door and I saw the video. I was expecting to be home for the delivery, but I'd had to go out briefly...

'Fortunately, my neighbour saw the package on the floor and took it in for me, but he [the delivery driver] just threw it there and left it. He didn't even knock.'

Jorja said she was lucky her food parcel had not been damaged in the delivery to her home in Port Talbot, South Wales.

DPD promised to investigate the video and apologise to Jorja.

A spokesperson for DPD said: 'At DPD we take customer service and the behaviour of our people very seriously indeed.

'Clearly, the behaviour here falls a long way short of what we expect from our drivers.

'We are carrying out a full investigation and will take action, as appropriate. We will also be making a full apology to the customer.'