Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites open to Utah residents

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – Utahns looking to take a COVID-19 test can now do so conveniently through brand new mobile testing sites opening across Utah.

Nomi Health will be operating free, no-cost mobile COVID testing sites throughout multiple cities for residents across the Wasatch Front. No appointments are required, but registration is encouraged to provide the most efficient experience.

Officials say the mobile testing sites have been in operation for over a month with average wait times around five minutes or less. Utah residents can receive test results within an average of nine hours.

COVID RISE: Utah facing another wave of COVID cases

Those needing a travel COVID test can access the Rapid Molecular Travel Testing for $179 with results within 30 minutes.

“Nomi Health’s COVID testing services are just one part of our offerings that’s evolving how we deliver care to patients,” says Sean Arroyo, Nomi Health Vice President of Operations. “As we’re seeing an increase in testing demand across the state, we truly believe care should be where you are when you need it and that’s what we’re delivering.”

Current Mobile Testing Sites and Hours of Operation:

  • Sandy Library , 10100 Petunia Way Sandy UT 84092 (SE Corner)
    • Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (testing)
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center , 5475 S 500 E Ogden UT 84405 (SW Parking Lot)
    • Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (testing)
  • West Valley City – Centennial Park , 5405 W 3100 S West Valley City UT 84119 (SW Parking lot)
    • Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (testing)
    • Th-Fri 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (vaccine)
  • Provo Towne Centre Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd. Provo UT 84601 (North parking Lot)
    • Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (testing)
  • SLC1 West Parking Lot , 777 N 5600 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
    • Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (PCR, Antigen, Rapid PCR and Rapid Molecular Travel Testing for “Test to Travel” program)
    • NOTE: Rapid Molecular Travel Testing is provided at this location for $179. Receive results in 30 minutes for travel needs.
OUTBREAK: Will monkeypox spread as fast as COVID?

To find full testing site information or to pre-register for an appointment, click here.

