Town of Duck releases 2022 Concert on the Green lineup

A 25-year-old man from Durham, North Carolina has been taken into custody after fleeing Dare County deputies on Thursday, June 9, 2022. At approximately 7:05 pm, a Deputy working the A-District tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk on Hwy 158. The motorcycle failed to yield to the Deputies lights and siren and made a U-Turn near Kitty Hawk Rd and proceeded to travel south on Hwy 158.

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO