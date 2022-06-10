Town of Duck releases 2022 Concert on the Green lineup

The Town of Manteo and Roanoke Island Festival Park are celebrating the Fourth of July with an Independence Day concert featuring The Deloreans and the 82nd Airborne Division Band & Chorus. The Independence Day concert is free and open to the public at Roanoke Island Festival Park’s scenic waterfront Pavilion....
The Outer Banks Centre for Dance invites you to bring along the entire family to witness the classic theatrical production of “Beauty & the Beast and a Wonderful Evening of Dance” on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at First Flight High School. Two performances will be held: The first...
The Dare County Library will host a local history program entitled, “Remembering the Ash Wednesday Storm: 60 Years Later,” at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The hourlong program—which will be presented by Outer Banks History Center Director Samantha Crisp—is the latest in the Dare County Library’s Enrichment Series for Adults and will be held virtually via Zoom.
According to a release from the Town of Manteo, work has resumed at the intersection of Highway 64 and Bowsertown Road at the stoplight as of 9:30 a.m. today, June 16, to complete repairs from a water main leak earlier in the week. Traffic in the northbound lane is being...
Dick Harper, 85, of Nags Head, NC, died peacefully June 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Chatham County, NC on April 26, 1937 to the late Clara and Wade Harper. Dick attended NC State University and served in the Army. In 1958, he was...
A 25-year-old man from Durham, North Carolina has been taken into custody after fleeing Dare County deputies on Thursday, June 9, 2022. At approximately 7:05 pm, a Deputy working the A-District tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk on Hwy 158. The motorcycle failed to yield to the Deputies lights and siren and made a U-Turn near Kitty Hawk Rd and proceeded to travel south on Hwy 158.
A 66-year-old male from Buxton died Wednesday afternoon after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. According to a release from the National Park Service, the man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders. The bystanders immediately began CPR efforts. After arriving at...
A Wilson, North Carolina man was charged with felony cocaine possession on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Department. At approximately 12:34 am, a Deputy working the A-District pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation near the 1700 block of Hwy 158, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
Comments / 0