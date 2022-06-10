Temporary Ramp Closure on I-65 Near Lebanon Starting on June 17

A dome of unseasonally hot air is moving toward Indiana and is setting new high-temperature records, along the way. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon today (Mon.) until noon Tuesday, north of Muncie. High temperatures in the Muncie area will hit 99 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday, with heat index temperatures rising to 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory for Muncie and points east, west, and south kicks in Tuesday at 11 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Residents working outdoors are cautioned by health authorities to limit activity in direct sunlight, drink plenty of water, and rest in the shade.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO