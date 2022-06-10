Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Johns and east central Clay Counties through 415 PM EDT At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Picolata, or 9 miles southeast of Green Cove Springs, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Picolata and Bakersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO