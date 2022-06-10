ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

How do published images shape attitudes toward race and culture? New exhibition at Norman Rockwell Museum offers insight

By Kaelee Collins
 3 days ago

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A new exhibition opens to the public Saturday at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.

Imprinted: Illustrating Race examines the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture. It will run from Saturday, June 11th through Sunday, October 30th. The main goal of the exhibition is to confront stereotypes and open dialogue.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Margit Hotchkiss at Norman Rockwell Museum, more than 150 works of art and artifacts of widely circulated illustrated imagery will be on view, produced from 1590 to today. The exhibition will additionally explore “harmful stereotypical racial representations that have been imprinted upon us through the mass publication of images and the resulting noxious impact on public perception about race.”

The Norman Rockwell Museum credits the artists and publishers of Imprinted: Illustrating Race for shifting the cultural narrative “through the creation of positive, inclusive imagery emphasizing full agency and equity for all.”

Imprinted: Illustrating Race is co-curated by guest Curator Robyn Phillips-Pendleton and the Museum’s Deputy Director/Chief Curator, Stephanie Haboush Plunkett.

Laurie Norton Moffatt, Director/CEO of the Norman Rockwell Museum said that this exhibit comes at an important time of racial reckoning in the United States. “Published illustration had a role in framing the United States racial attitudes – it is also a powerful tool for reframing stereotypes and celebrating this country’s strength in many cultural identities,” said Moffatt.

Concurrent to the Imprinted exhibition , In Our Lifetime: Paintings from the Pandemic by Kadir Nelson will be on view from June 11 – October 30 as well. A special “members only” preview of the Imprinted exhibition takes place Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m.

