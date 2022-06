His story: Duke was born in Juárez and lived in Dallas before moving to El Paso two years ago. It was just Mommy and Duke for three years. But he now has Mom, brother Akira (a 2-year-old Old English Sheepdog from Mexico City), Grandpa, Tita, a human cousin – and a bird named Frenchie. Duke loves to play with his toy stuffed frog, catching frisbee, going for long walks, watching cartoons and playing with Akira. His favorite snacks are chicharrones and chewy snacks.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO