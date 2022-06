The Metro Arts Commission on Thursday terminated strategic funding and initiatives manager Janine Christiano. The embattled department has been at the center of equity concerns in Metro government since former staffers Cecilia Olusola Tribble and Lauren Fitzgerald filed complaints against agency leadership in August. Christiano was the first and only person of color in a management position at the agency. Her termination follows a series of HR investigations into the aforementioned complaints, a complaint by Christiano about leadership, and complaints by former executive director Caroline Vincent and public art coordinator Atilio Murga, both about Christiano.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO